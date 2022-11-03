PKL | Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar sobs inconsolably after team's fifth straight loss

Last Thursday at 3:40 PM
For the reigning champs Dabang Delhi, things have drastically gone down. The club that won its first five games with ease is now trying to pick up its sixth victory in the previous five games; despite the captain's best efforts, things just aren't working out for the Naveen Kumar-led side.
When Naveen addressed the news conference following losing to Puneri Paltan, the sorrow of repeated losses in spite of all the efforts was audible in his voice.
Despite being in third place on the points chart, Delhi's hopes of making the playoffs have been badly hurt by five straight losses. The current champions not making it to the knockout rounds would be unfortunate, and Naveen Kumar is aware of this. The captain of Delhi is doing all effort within his power to achieve it for the squad, but it just isn't happening. When Kumar was questioned about the cause of it, the anguish went beyond his limit.
With a wry smirk on his face, Naveen remarked, "samajh nhi aa raha humein bhi, ho kaya raha hai," sounding helpless. The crew is doing everything correctly, he said, but for some reason it's simply not working for them. “We are not able to get the rhythm back we had at the start of the tournament. We are practicing well, there is no pressure from the coach sir and everyone has a fresh mind. On the mat, I can’t do everything. I am motivating enough and there is no pressure but still, the desired results are not coming.”
After Kumar left, the Dabang Delhi coach took control and stated that the captain was handling practically everything. Even though the opposition has five defenders, he is making incredible tackles and scoring points. According to Krishan Kumar Hooda, "He has three points while defending while our primary defenders are fighting to earn even one point."
