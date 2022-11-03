PKL | Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar sobs inconsolably after team's fifth straight loss

With a wry smirk on his face, Naveen remarked, "samajh nhi aa raha humein bhi, ho kaya raha hai," sounding helpless. The crew is doing everything correctly, he said, but for some reason it's simply not working for them. “We are not able to get the rhythm back we had at the start of the tournament. We are practicing well, there is no pressure from the coach sir and everyone has a fresh mind. On the mat, I can’t do everything. I am motivating enough and there is no pressure but still, the desired results are not coming.”