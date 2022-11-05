 user tracker image

More Options

WATCH | Akash Shinde and Fazel Atrachali's tactical brilliance helps Paltan score a point against Abozar Mighani

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

(Twitter)

WATCH | Akash Shinde and Fazel Atrachali's tactical brilliance helps Paltan score a point against Abozar Mighani

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:44 PM

The ongoing PKL season is throwing quite a few surprises, and the latest addition to the list is Puneri Paltan raider Akash Shinde, who scored 15 points in the encounter against UP Yoddha. The youngster was simply unstoppable and was tackled only twice during the entire duration of the match.

A lot of credit for his performance needs to be given to Paltan skipper Fazel Atrachali, who kept guiding the raider in crunch situations, especially against Iranian defender Abozar Mighani, in the opposition camp. There was one moment in the match, where the Paltan duo strategized against Mighani alone, and were successful in their tactic too. 

This moment of brilliance occurred in the second half when Paltan was starting to capitalize on their lead and move towards a win. That is when Shinde came up with a two-point raid against a defence of seven. Just at the start of the raid, Pardeep Narwal was substituted, and Mighani was called onto the mat by Yoddha's coach. That made it clear, the idea was to attempt an ankle hold on Shide. Atrachali too, conveyed the message to his young raider, loud and clear. 

Going into the raid, Shinde was smart enough not to go for the touch immediately, but wait for the opponent to make a mistake. That is exactly what happened; Mighani tried to pounce on the raider, but instead gave away a point, while Gurdeep ran in from the other end to attempt a dash, and failed. 

Watta raid!

Football kick!

That was horrible on face!

Well said!

Yup!

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down