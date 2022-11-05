Tamil Thalaivas' Pawan Sehrawat to miss remainder of PKL season post knee surgery

Today at 2:00 PM
Pawan Sehrawat, the star raider in PKL, who was appointed the skipper of Tamil Thalaivas at the start of season 9, has been ruled out of the entire season due to a knee injury. He had suffered the injury in the very first match of the tournament, and since then been out of action.
Pawan took to social media to make the announcement.
“Despite all of my efforts and thoughts to give it a try this season without surgery, unfortunately, it won’t be possible for me to play this season.. The surgery was successful and I would like to thank Tamil Thalaivas owners and Management for extending all of their support to me.,” Pawan said in a post on Instagram.
“Keep me in your wishes and blessings to recover soon.”
This year he was bagged for a record-breaking price of 2.27 cr in the auction, but could not make it count for his team. Despite his absence, Thalaivas have shown a lot of promise, and are still in contention for a place in the playoffs. After the injury layoff, the first concern for Pawan will be to be fit enough for the Asian Games, which are scheduled to happen next year.
