Tamil Thalaivas' Pawan Sehrawat to miss remainder of PKL season post knee surgery

“Despite all of my efforts and thoughts to give it a try this season without surgery, unfortunately, it won’t be possible for me to play this season.. The surgery was successful and I would like to thank Tamil Thalaivas owners and Management for extending all of their support to me.,” Pawan said in a post on Instagram.

This year he was bagged for a record-breaking price of 2.27 cr in the auction, but could not make it count for his team. Despite his absence, Thalaivas have shown a lot of promise, and are still in contention for a place in the playoffs. After the injury layoff, the first concern for Pawan will be to be fit enough for the Asian Games, which are scheduled to happen next year.