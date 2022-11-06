 user tracker image

PKL | Internet stunned as Ajinkya Pawar's last-minute raid robs Telugu Titans of win

PKL | Internet stunned as Ajinkya Pawar's last-minute raid robs Telugu Titans of win

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 4:05 PM

This PKL season has been nothing short of spectacular, with all teams giving it their all to make it to the playoffs. But Telugu Titans have been far from impressive and have failed to win matches; in Saturday's match, they would consider themselves unlucky after six points were given to Ajinkya.

Till the very last minute, it was a closely contested match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas, where the former were looking to break their jinx of losses. With 90 seconds left on the clock, and the score reading 29-30 in favor of the Thalaivas, Titans would have still harbored some hopes. But they were soon thwarted.

For the Thalaivas, Ajinkya Pawar went in for a raid, against a defence of seven. Entering from the left, Pawar attempted a bonus touch on the line, but was pulled down by one of the defenders; and that is when the other five members of the team pounced on him too. Siddarth Desai was the only one who did not go in for support.

Pawar struggled throughout the raid to get out of the grip of the defenders but failed. Suddenly, he just wriggled out of the hold of the entire team, to get six raid points. That was the start of the drama since Titans thought that the raid was over, but the referee was yet to whistle, which is the signal to end the point.

Post-match, Twitter was divided as some of the cameras caught the referee signaling to stop the raid with his hand, which could have led the Titans to loosen their grip on Pawar. 

