WATCH | Haryana Steelers' Meetu Sharma comes up with best raid of PKL season

The incident happened in the second half of the match, with just two minutes left on the clock, and Haryana trailing 25-36. Meetu went in for a raid against a defence of two, entering from the right flank. Saurabh Nandal and Sachin Narwal got hold of Meetu, and it looked like the latter would surrender soon. But instead, with time to go, the raider kept struggling and tried to get out of the hold.