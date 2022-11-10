WATCH | Haryana Steelers' Meetu Sharma comes up with best raid of PKL season

Today at 1:38 PM
This PKL season has been nothing short of brilliant, with the high quality of skills on display. On Wednesday, Haryana Steelers' Meetu Sharma came up with arguably the best raid of the season, where despite getting caught, he did not give up and made it to the baulk line in the end.
As the season has progressed this year, it has become immensely clear, that it is the young guns, the lesser-known players, who will make a mark. When most of the experienced stars have failed to deliver, new names have come up, and how. Haryana Steelers' Meetu Sharma, one of the rising stars of kabaddi, showed why he could be one of the best in the coming years.
In the match against Bengaluru Bulls, where he sat out for the first half, Meetu came up with a scintillating raid in the dying minutes of the match, that not only helped his team comeback in the match but also inflict an all out on the Bulls.
The incident happened in the second half of the match, with just two minutes left on the clock, and Haryana trailing 25-36. Meetu went in for a raid against a defence of two, entering from the right flank. Saurabh Nandal and Sachin Narwal got hold of Meetu, and it looked like the latter would surrender soon. But instead, with time to go, the raider kept struggling and tried to get out of the hold.
The Haryana man displayed immense lower-body strength, to somehow come out of the hold and reached the baulk line.
