PKL | List of five players past their prime

It is no secret that kabaddi is a sport for the young and the shelf life of the players is only a few years. This has become even more evident in the last two seasons where a lot of players, who were stars in the first season, just vanished overnight, and the younger stars emerged.

Even though some of them are still in their 20s or early 30s, but are not good enough to make it to the league anymore. If by any chance, they are around in the league, they are nowhere close to their best and are perhaps playing the last season of their careers. SportsCafe takes a look at five such players.

Kashiling Adake

He was one of the finest raiders in the league till about the fourth season, but his form just dipped over the years. In the second year of the league, he won the 'Best Raider' award too, where he scored 114 points in 14 games. In all, from all the matches he played, he went on to score 561 points. But he went unsold in the 2019 auctions and hasn't taken the PKL mat ever since.

Sandeep Narwal

At one point he was one of the best all-rounders in India. He spent the first three seasons at Patna Pirates and brought home the trophy in 2016. Over the years, he has managed to score 275 raid points and 348 tackle points, but the form has certainly waned. At the auction this year, he went unsold, but finally, midway through the season, he was bagged by UP Yoddha.

Rahul Chaudhari

No words can describe the dip in form Rahul has seen in the last two seasons. He is one of those players who popularised the sport among the fans, in the first few seasons. Recently, he became only the third player in the history of the PKL to amass 1000 points, but it has come at a rather slow rate. Last year, he hardly got any match time for Puneri Paltan, while this year his performance has been below average with Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Sukesh Hedge

The star raider who played for Bengal Warriors in season 8, could not find a place in any team this year. In the 115 matches he had played in the league, he managed to score 471 points, but unfortunately, no team opted for his services. It is safe to assume that in the future too, he won't be seen in the league.

Rishank Devadiga

He was another star all-rounder in the PKL circuit but managed to play only one game in season 8. This meant, there were no takers for him in season 9. Unless something miraculous happens next year, we won't see Devadiga in action again.