WATCH | PKL fans can't keep calm after Rahul Chaudhari scores four-point raid

This PKL season has been the best so far in terms of the skill displayed by the players. On Saturday, Jaipur Pink Panthers' Rahul Chaudhari, who recently completed 1000 raid points in the league, scored a Super 10 and reminded the fans of his old self, where he took points effortlessly.
In the match against Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers registered a thumping 57-32 win, to hand the reigning champions their seventh loss of the season. Even though Arjun Deshwal too scored a Super 10 for Jaipur, it was Rahul's point-scoring spree that came to the fore. After a very long time, he showed what he is capable of, and perhaps we might see something unusual for him in the coming matches.
But there was one moment in the match that still stands out, and which pushed Delhi out of the match completely. It was in the first half, that Rahul raided consistently. Up against a defence on five he raided from the left flank and went cross-court from there, just to outfox the defenders. Even though he was caught inches away from the baulk line, by Vishal, Ravi Kumar, Naveen, and Krishan, he somehow managed to escape from the hold, to get four points for his team.
