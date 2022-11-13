WATCH | PKL fans can't keep calm after Rahul Chaudhari scores four-point raid

But there was one moment in the match that still stands out, and which pushed Delhi out of the match completely. It was in the first half, that Rahul raided consistently. Up against a defence on five he raided from the left flank and went cross-court from there, just to outfox the defenders. Even though he was caught inches away from the baulk line, by Vishal, Ravi Kumar, Naveen, and Krishan, he somehow managed to escape from the hold, to get four points for his team.