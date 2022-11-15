PKL | Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 flop team

This season has thrown a lot of surprises; a few pleasant ones, while others have been disappointing for the fans. Some of the stars from the last year, who were expected to shine this year too, have been nothing short of failures, much to the surprise of the fans and the team management.

It is needless to say, the entire Telugu Titans team can form the flop seven of PKL 2022, but there are a few other performances from other teams too, which have been poor. SportsCafe takes a look at players (position-wise), who would make the flop seven of this year.

Abhishek Singh (Telugu Titans) Raider

After showing what he was capable of, the raider was bagged by Telugu Titans at the start of this year. Last season, for U Mumba, he scored 179 points in 22 games, and this year has just managed nine in seven games. This is a big dip in performance as compared to last year; even though a part of it attributed to his injury at the start of the season, his current form is just baffling.

Vikas Kandola (Bengaluru Bulls) Raider

Kandola is another player who had a terrific last year but has been disappointing so far in the 2022 season. So far in 13 matches, he has only 80 points against his name, with two Super 10s. He is not even in the top15 point-getters in this year's PKL, which is surprising. Last year, playing for the Haryana Steelers, he scored 180 points.

Monu Goyat (Telugu Titans) Raider

One can only feel sorry for the Titans' management; at the start of the tournament, they had one of the best teams on paper, with some big names coming in at the auction. Goyat was one of the top buys for them, who had the experience playing with Patna Pirates. But after joining the Titans, miraculously, his form has taken a massive dip too. In the nine matches he has played, he has managed to score a paltry 32 points.

Nitin Rawal (Haryana Steelers) Left Corner

Rawal has been around for a few years now and had shown a lot of promise in his first couple of years in the league. He was coming up as a strong corner, who could raid a bit. But over the last two seasons, he has flopped massively. This year has been no exception, as he has scored 28 points in 14 games.

Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha) Right Corner

Although he was made the captain of the side this year too, his performances have not been up to the mark. This year he has 23 tackle points in 13 games, as compared to 58 in 24 games last year. He still has a chance to redeem himself and his team though.

Surjeet Singh (Telugu Titans) Cover

Last year, while in Tamil Thalaivas, he scored 57 points in 20 outings, and this year he has only managed 15 points in 11 games. Once again, a player's good form has been jinxed after they made a move to Titans. Jokes aside, the team has failed to get the combination right, and even a seasoned player like Surjeet is finding it difficult to show his class on the mat.

Mahender Singh (Bengaluru Bulls) Cover

Not that he was any great last year, but this year has been a complete letdown. The skipper of the Bulls, Singh has only scored 25 points in 13 games but is capable of a lot more. Surprisingly, the team has done exceedingly well in the tournament so far and should make it to the play offs. But the team needs its skipper to shine, if they want to lift the trophy.