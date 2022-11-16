PKL | Best raider and best defender in week five of season 9

In the fifth week of the tournament, which is presently taking place at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, the fight for the playoffs in PKL heated up even more. Puneri Paltan moved up to the top with 43 points after 12 games, while Bulls are close behind in second place

Let's look at the best raiders, defenders, and competitions from the fifth week of Season 9 as the sixth week of the PKL Season 9 has begun on a competitive note.

A list of the week's top raiders is as follows:

Akash Shinde ( Puneri Paltan)

For the Puneri Paltan, Akash Shinde has been in outstanding shape. In Week 5 of Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League, the raider scored 27 points.

Narender (Tamil Thalaivas)

Narender kept steering the Tamil Thalaivas. In the fifth week of the competition, the raider scored 26 points. After Pawan Sehrawat was out of the league due to an injury, he has emerged as his team's main raider and has been impressive so far.

Sachin ( Patna Pirates)

Sachin has been the centre of the Patna Pirates' raiding force. The raider scored 25 points over the course of two games. While a lot of top players left Pirates at the start of the year, this youngster has taken the raiding duties on his shoulders, rather well.

THE WEEK'S TOP DEFENDERS:

Atrachali Fazel (Puneri Paltan)

Iran's Fazel Atrachali has been the Puneri Paltan's clear leader. In Week 5, the defender collected 13 tackle points. His defensive abilities is one of the reasons for the Paltans' strong showing this year.

Sunil (Patna Pirates)

Sunil has led the Patna Pirates' defence with nine tackle points. In the sixth week of the season, he assisted his club in victories against U Mumba and Haryana Steelers.

Surinder Singh (U Mumba)

In the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Surinder Singh has been the centre of the U Mumba defence. His squad has always been able to fight with the greatest raiders in the tournament thanks to his overwhelming strength.