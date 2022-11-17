WATCH | Pardeep Narwal's casual raid surprises defender Krishan Dhull

Today at 3:27 PM
Wednesday's PKL match between UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi saw record-breaker Pardeep Narwal at his very best, where he managed to secure 22 points in his side's win. He showed brutal strength and wasn't over-reliant on dubki, which worked in his favour, and took Yoddhas to an easy win.
Despite a few very intense raids by Pardeep Narwal, there was a moment in the match, when everyone was taken by surprise. The moment occurred in the second half of the match, when UP was leading by a big margin, and Pardeep went in to raid against a defence of two. It is interesting to note that he had already been tackled twice, against a defence of two in the match, so the raider decided to change his tactics a bit.
To the utter surprise of everyone, Pardeep, very casually walked towards Krishan Dhull, who was standing at left corner, with Vijay Malik on the other side of the mat. The raider kept walking towards Dhull, in the same manner, as if not interested in the raid. With the same ease, he reached out for the defender's leg, and walked past to the mid-line, with no defender attempting a tackle.
That was simple!
