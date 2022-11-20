PKL | It's meme-fest on Twitter as Telugu Titans register only second win of season

Today at 6:05 PM
For a team that is plagued by injuries to top players, the bad form of just about everyone, and just two wins in two seasons, to be able to gather themselves on the mat is just about impossible. But Telugu Titans somehow managed to achieve the improbable on Saturday, with a win over U Mumba.
This PKL season has seen some strange events unfolding on the mat, but this one has to be the strangest of them all; Telugu Titans winning their second match of the season 32-26 versus Mumba. Just when everyone had given up hopes of the team winning a match again, they rose against all odds.
It was a fine display by their defense, and the raiding unit too got them a few points. The Titans might not be the best in terms of their performances over the last two seasons, but their fan base is certainly one of the best in the entire tournament. So when the team won the match, it was a meme fest on Twitter.
SportsCafe hand-picks some of the best memes:
3rd one!
Only 3rd win for Telugu Titans in last 2 seasons— Kabaddi360 (@Kabaddi_360) November 19, 2022
.#telugutitans #prokabaddi #pklseason9 #Kabaddi360 pic.twitter.com/TjOVcLJ9d0
The happiness
Mood right now 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TeVBkFpp9u— Manoj (@Karna_Bheeshma) November 19, 2022
Victory
Telugu Titans won 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tFJceizy4C— buzztin 🇵🇰 (@DMeIIIo) November 19, 2022
The sheer joy
#telugutitans Fans Right Now 😊 pic.twitter.com/84vrGwuXKX— SAI RC ™ (@saigaduRcFan) November 19, 2022
Finally
Yes!!! Finally 2nd Win 🥲🙏#TeluguTitans pic.twitter.com/Ny1uCBx0P9— AV CUTS (@AVCUTS_) November 19, 2022
Waah
Telugu Titans tho ne odipoyarante em gunde ra vaaladi… pic.twitter.com/CjgrDpxahq— Hardik (@Telugu23) November 19, 2022
😎
🥹😎 @Telugu_Titans pic.twitter.com/KvJjz1cwR9— Praneeth (@Praneeth_MSD7) November 19, 2022
LOL!
Telugu titans opp first time bet vesa bro 😭 pic.twitter.com/UG1Dt58KQG— aitheyendiippudu (@aithayendippudu) November 19, 2022
Better late than never
finally 2nd win @Telugu_Titans 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5CtNJiQ8ki— ;-)Aravind_❤️🔥 (@Alumenium____) November 19, 2022
Top win
Finally 😢— Sunrisers Army (@srhorangearmy) November 19, 2022
Top win for @Telugu_Titans 🤜 #vivoProKabaddi #telugutitans pic.twitter.com/gdv4prg1LK
