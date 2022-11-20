 user tracker image

PKL | It's meme-fest on Twitter as Telugu Titans register only second win of season

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:05 PM

For a team that is plagued by injuries to top players, the bad form of just about everyone, and just two wins in two seasons, to be able to gather themselves on the mat is just about impossible. But Telugu Titans somehow managed to achieve the improbable on Saturday, with a win over U Mumba.

This PKL season has seen some strange events unfolding on the mat, but this one has to be the strangest of them all; Telugu Titans winning their second match of the season 32-26 versus Mumba. Just when everyone had given up hopes of the team winning a match again, they rose against all odds.

It was a fine display by their defense, and the raiding unit too got them a few points. The Titans might not be the best in terms of their performances over the last two seasons, but their fan base is certainly one of the best in the entire tournament. So when the team won the match, it was a meme fest on Twitter.

SportsCafe hand-picks some of the best memes:

