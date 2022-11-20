PKL | Patna Pirates' Mohammadreza Shadloui creates record for most tackle points in a match

Today at 11:25 AM
Patna Pirates' Iranian defender Md. Shadlu Chiyaneh is perhaps the best defender in the PKL at the moment, with very few having the same power, agility, and skillset as him. On Saturday, he came up with a masterclass and created the record for most tackle points and super tackles in the same match.
Even though Patna Pirates lost to Dabang Delhi 27-30, Shadlu was the brightest star for Patna once again, where he scored 16 tackle points, coming from eight super tackles, and also got three raid points. Despite this huge effort by the lanky Iranian, Pirates sorely missed the presence of star raider Sachin, who was not available for the match.
Meanwhile, the previous record for most tackle points in a match was held by Manjeet Chillar for Puneri Paltan, and Neeraj Kumar for Patna, both 11 points. Talking about his performance Shadlu said, "I know it is a good performance but I am not happy. We wanted to win this game but we made small mistakes. We will come back in the next game."
Patna's captain Neeraj said, "I am happiest with his performance at the moment. Shadlu is a brilliant defender and our defensive partnership is working well but the other players need to show up.
"He is a superb guy. The whole of India watched how he performed today and I am happy that we won the game despite his heroics," Dabang Delhi coach KK Hooda said.
