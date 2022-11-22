PKL | Twitter haills 'GOAT' Pardeep Narwal as he becomes first in tournament history to get to 1500 points

Today at 3:43 PM
In the PKL match between UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants, the former emerged victorious, partially due to the efforts of raider Pardeep Narwal, who scored nine points for his team and also secured his 1500th point. With that, Narwal becomes the first player in PKL history to achieve the feat.
What was even more pleasing to see was, Pardeep getting a few points through his world-class dubki. After an ordinary start to the season, he has finally picked up form and is on the verge of taking his team to the playoffs. If the Yoddhas do manage to reach the playoffs, then Pardeep will be the key, and the 25-year-old has an exceptional record in such crucial matches.
Meanwhile, Twitter could not keep calm with this performance of Pardeep. Here are a few reactions:
Record breaker
Record breaker Pardeep Narwal.— जाट समाज (@JAT_SAMAAJ) November 21, 2022
1500+ raid points!
@NarwalPardeep11 pic.twitter.com/ExqlTbGThl
Champion
Record Maker & Record Breaker #Dubkiking 👑 Pardeep Narwal के नाम प्रो कब्बडी लीग में एक और रिकॉर्ड#1500रेडप्वाइंट— Dhawan Vikash(💚JJP💛) (@DhawanJjp) November 22, 2022
Congratulations Champion 🏆💪✌️#vivoProKabaddiLeague@djmalik019 @PardeepNarwal_9 @UpYoddhas @ProKabaddiKing @AJAYSIN21467148 @H3Yq0A00QQBbVU4 @Chahalmansi001 pic.twitter.com/FP1UWVVzso
A notch above the rest
Record breaker Pardeep Narwal.— महाराजा सूरज मल (@rajasurajmal) November 21, 2022
1500+ raid points!
@NarwalPardeep11 pic.twitter.com/exSHODbzZf
Another one
Another day, another milestone for the dubki king 👑 #PardeepNarwal— Roshan Jha (@ImRJ_15) November 21, 2022
Many many Congratulations for 150+ points in PKL 9 & Overall 1500+ points in PKL (Most by any player) #PardeepNarwal #DubkiKing #PKL9
Proud
#pardeepnarwal— समीक्षा ✨🏏 (@_Samiksha_96) November 21, 2022
.. UP wala hone ka ghamand ho raha hai muje aaj..#upyoddhas https://t.co/lAcE11p1i4
King
👑 King டா அண்ணன் king டா— Saffron Hulk 🇮🇳🚩🐅🇷🇴🥭🇾🇪🌱 (@HulkSaffron) November 21, 2022
King டா தலைவன் King டா#vivoProKabaddi ன் முடிசூட்டப்பட்ட மன்னன் #PardeepNarwal 1⃣5⃣0⃣0⃣ Raid Points #UPvGG #SaansRokSeenaThok #YoddhasHum #FantasticPanga #GMRGroup #GMRSports pic.twitter.com/EZPtCV2oCm
King Narwal
Congratulations 👏👍 King 👑— 👤 (@Saiofficial22) November 21, 2022
Pardeep Narwal 💥@NarwalPardeep11 https://t.co/23XHfAyvg3
Record King
𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕞𝕒𝕟 𝕨𝕙𝕠 𝕞𝕒𝕜𝕖𝕤 𝕦𝕤 𝕛𝕦𝕞𝕡 𝕠𝕦𝕥 𝕠𝕗 𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕤𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕤 𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕙 𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕕𝕦𝕓𝕜𝕚𝕤— Stylish Jafar (@stylish_jafar) November 21, 2022
Pardeep Narwal completes 1500 raid points in #vivoProKabaddi
Record Ke Prabhu @UpYoddhas#FantasticPanga #UPvGG #PardeepNarwal #RecordBreaker #UPYoddhas #Record pic.twitter.com/pSBIYwYLJW
What a champion
What a player— Arman Malik (@Armanmalik9582) November 21, 2022
Record breaker Pardeep Narwal 🔥🔥🔥🔥
74 super 10 in PKL history#PKL @tnrags pic.twitter.com/XEp7mZ8M7S
King of PKL
👑 King of Kabaddi, Pardeep Narwal👑— Arman Malik (@Armanmalik9582) November 21, 2022
The record breaker continues to knock off milestones as he becomes the first and only player to cross 1500 raid points in PKL history.
#vivoProKabaddi | #PKL9 pic.twitter.com/db8SlzWuVa
