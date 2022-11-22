More Options

PKL | Twitter haills 'GOAT' Pardeep Narwal as he becomes first in tournament history to get to 1500 points

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:43 PM

In the PKL match between UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants, the former emerged victorious, partially due to the efforts of raider Pardeep Narwal, who scored nine points for his team and also secured his 1500th point. With that, Narwal becomes the first player in PKL history to achieve the feat.

What was even more pleasing to see was, Pardeep getting a few points through his world-class dubki. After an ordinary start to the season, he has finally picked up form and is on the verge of taking his team to the playoffs. If the Yoddhas do manage to reach the playoffs, then Pardeep will be the key, and the 25-year-old has an exceptional record in such crucial matches.

Meanwhile, Twitter could not keep calm with this performance of Pardeep. Here are a few reactions:

Record breaker

Champion

A notch above the rest

Another one

Proud

King

King Narwal

Record King

What a champion

King of PKL

KKKKK

