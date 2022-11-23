PKL | After becoming first to 1500 points, Pardeep Narwal eyes more records this season

Today at 3:53 PM
When he became the first player to accumulate 1500 raid points in PKL history during UP Yoddhas' match against Gujarat Giants in Hyderabad, Pardeep Narwal is eyeing a few more records. With a fair distance to go in the season, Pardeep still has a realistic chance to cross 1600 points too.
Speaking about achieving the remarkable record, Narwal said, "I knew that I was just 5 points away from achieving the 1500 raid points mark and I was definitely going to score those 5 points in the game against Gujarat. I am really happy to achieve this feat and I'll definitely try to achieve my target of 1600 raid points this season."
Narwal assisted his squad in defeating the Gujarat Giants in a nail-biting PKL encounter by scoring nine raid points. Head coach Jasveer Singh of the UP Yoddhas noted after their 35-31 victory that his squad was under pressure going into the game.
"This was an important match for us and we were under pressure going into the match. We had a ten-point lead at the end of the first half and the Gujarat team was under pressure at that time. Our defense unit should have played with a bit of patience when we had the lead, but they made a few mistakes, which helped Gujarat come back into the game. However, winning a crunch game is a positive sign for us," said Yoddhas coach.
Both teams have been in outstanding form, therefore the game between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will be an exciting one. When it comes to raiders, the Panthers will rely on Arjun Deshwal, while the Pune side will look to Mohit Goyat to help them cross the finish line.
When the Bengal Warriors visit Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Bulls will be eager to return to winning ways. However, the raiders Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav will present a difficult test to the Bengaluru side.po j
