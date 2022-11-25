PKL | Twitter reacts as Bengal Warriors' Maninder Singh wrestles past Mahender Singh

The Bulls' skipper, Mahender Singh, was taken by surprise, as Maninder managed to get a touch on the latter. But Mahender went for the body hold and gave it his all to stop the raider. At this moment, Maninder did something truly special, and what reminded a few of wrestling. Maninder just got hold of Mahender's shoulders, and just threw him off the mat. Vikas Kandola also got a hand on Maninder, which meant, the raider had scored two points, where he should have been tackled.