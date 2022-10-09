Pawan Sehrawat grimaces in pain after suffering knee injury, could sit out for few matches

Tamil Thalaivas started their PKL 9 campaign in the most unfortunate manner as Pawan Sehrawat, was stretchered off the mat during the match against Gujarat Giants, after suffering a freak knee injury. The incident happened during the first half of the match when the scores were leveled at 7-7.

Pawan, at the start of the season, had become the most expensive buy in PKL history, after he was bagged by the Tamil Thalaivas for a whopping 2.26 cr. Like every other season, there were huge expectations from the Haryana lad but suffered an unfortunate injury in the first 10 minutes of the match.

The incident had happened when Thalaivas had only two men on the mat -- Pawan and Sahil Gulia, and had a chance to get a super tackle. For Haryana, skipper Chandran Ranjit attempted the raid, and was successful too. But while going for an ankle hold on the former, Pawan twisted his knee badly, as he collapsed on the mat.

After suffering in pain for a few minutes, he was finally stretchered off the playing area. By the looks of it, the injury looked a serious one, but head coach J Uday Kumar is hopeful that Pawan would be back soon. "He should be back in 2-3 days." Meanwhile, during the time he was there on the mat, he just put in a couple of raids only.