Pro Kabaddi League | Internet unsure about Patna Pirates' decision-making ability after questionable review against Jaipur Pink Panthers

As the raider was starting to celebrate the point, Patna skipper Neeraj wanted a review for the touch on the right corner. The replays made it clear that Arjun had made a touch on Yuvaraj; but what was baffling was it was a big touch on the thigh of the defender, one that the latter would have felt. A hasty review, when the captain was unsure of the outcome, did cost Patna to a certain extent; they lost the only review in the starting minutes of the match itself.