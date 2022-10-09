 user tracker image
    Pro Kabaddi League | Twitter reacts as Telugu Titans' Rajnish suffers knee injury after Pawan Sehrawat

    Pro Kabaddi League | Twitter reacts as Telugu Titans' Rajnish suffers knee injury after Pawan Sehrawat

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 9:57 PM

    On Saturday, Pawan Sehrawat of the Tamil Thalaivas suffered a freak injury in the match against Gujarat Giants and had to be stretchered out of the mat. Even though injuries are part of the sport, no one would have expected another major injury to happen to a player in a span of a day.

    In the match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors on Sunday, raider Rajnish went down flat on the mat, after suffering, what looked like a knee injury; quite similar to what Pawan had suffered. Such was the impact on Titans' raider, that he couldn't get up and had to be carried off the mat. 

    The unfortunate incident happened early in the second half, with the score reading 26-11 in favour of Bengal. Rajnish, the main raider of Titans went in for a raid, and was looking for a kick on the right corner; that was when his leg got jammed into the mat, and eventually resulted in an injury.

    Before the injury happened, Rajnish had scored four points in 11 raids, while the other raider, Abhishek Singh had failed totally.  Even though the magnitude of his injury is still not known, by the looks of it, Rajnish could be out for a few games at least. If he is not back soon, it could just be a repeat of last year for the Titans, where they won only one match.  

