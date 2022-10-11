Pro Kabaddi League | Schedule for full season announced, final on December 17

The fans have gathered at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru in massive numbers to catch their favourite stars in action in the first few games of Season 9. After missing out on in-stadia vivo PKL action for the last three years, the kabaddi lovers have restored order in terms of vibrancy and vigour in the stadium. The fans will continue to be entertained with Triple headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of vivo PKL Season 9.