Pro Kabaddi League | Schedule for full season announced, final on December 17

The Pro Kabaddi League organisers have announced the schedule for the second half of Season 9. The second part of the PKL Season 9 will begin on the 9th November 2022 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, and move to the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on 18th November.
After the end of the league stage, the playoffs will be held from 13th to 17th December 2022. The Eliminator 1 and 2 will be organized on 13th December, while Semi-Final 1 and 2 is scheduled for 15th December. The grand finale is slated to be held on 17th December 2022. The venue for the playoffs will be confirmed at a later date.
Speaking about the second half of the schedule of vivo PKL Season 9, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “The ongoing Season 9 has already witnessed a great start in the Bengaluru leg, with great passion and enthusiasm from fans for their favourite teams and athletes. We are absolutely confident that the subsequent legs of Season 9 in Pune and Hyderabad will witness even more dazzling experiences for intensified competition as the Season progresses for India’s best indoor sport league.”
The fans have gathered at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru in massive numbers to catch their favourite stars in action in the first few games of Season 9. After missing out on in-stadia vivo PKL action for the last three years, the kabaddi lovers have restored order in terms of vibrancy and vigour in the stadium. The fans will continue to be entertained with Triple headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of vivo PKL Season 9.
With 11 matches already completed, each of the teams have eased into the tournament and are producing high quality competition on the mat. Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal is currently leading the raid points chart with 25 points, while Bengal Warriors’ Girish Maruti Ernak has amassed the most tackle points (9) in the league so far.
Match 68
Bengaluru Bulls VS Haryana Steelers
Match 69
Tamil Thalaivas VS Puneri Paltan
Match 70
U.P. Yoddhas VS Haryana Steelers
Match 71
U Mumba VS Puneri Paltan
Match 72
Patna Pirates VS Jaipur Pink Panthers
Match 73
Bengal Warriors VS Gujarat Giants
Match 74
Telugu Titans VS U.P. Yoddhas
Match 75
Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Dabang Delhi K.C.
Match 76
U Mumba VS Patna Pirates
Match 77
Tamil Thalaivas VS Bengaluru Bulls
Match 78
Bengal Warriors VS Puneri Paltan
Match 79
Gujarat Giants VS Haryana Steelers
Match 80
Jaipur Pink Panthers VS U Mumba
Match 81
Telugu Titans VS Bengaluru Bulls
Match 82
Patna Pirates VS Tamil Thalaivas
Match 83
Dabang Delhi K.C. VS U.P. Yoddhas
Match 84
Puneri Paltan VS Haryana Steelers
Match 85
Bengal Warriors VS Telugu Titans
Match 86
Gujarat Giants VS Bengaluru Bulls
Match 87
U.P. Yoddhas VS Jaipur Pink Panthers
Match 88
Telugu Titans VS U Mumba
Match 89
Dabang Delhi K.C. VS Patna Pirates
Match 90
Haryana Steelers VS Dabang Delhi K.C.
Match 91
Bengaluru Bulls VS Puneri Paltan
Match 92
Tamil Thalaivas VS Bengal Warriors
Match 93
U.P. Yoddhas VS Gujarat Giants
Match 94
U Mumba VS Tamil Thalaivas
Match 95
Telugu Titans VS Patna Pirates
Match 96
Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Puneri Paltan
Match 97
Bengal Warriors VS Bengaluru Bulls
Match 98
Gujarat Giants VS Dabang Delhi K.C.
Match 99
Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Tamil Thalaivas
Match 100
Haryana Steelers VS Patna Pirates
Match 101
U Mumba VS Bengal Warriors
Match 102
Puneri Paltan VS Telugu Titans
Match 103
U.P. Yoddhas VS Patna Pirates
Match 104
Tamil Thalaivas VS Gujarat Giants
Match 105
Dabang Delhi K.C. VS Bengaluru Bulls
Match 106
U.P. Yoddhas VS Bengal Warriors
Match 107
Telugu Titans VS Jaipur Pink Panthers
Match 108
Puneri Paltan VS Gujarat Giants
Match 109
Haryana Steelers VS U Mumba
Match 110
Bengaluru Bulls VS Jaipur Pink Panthers
Match 111
Dabang Delhi K.C. VS Tamil Thalaivas
Match 112
U.P. Yoddhas VS U Mumba
Match 113
Patna Pirates VS Gujarat Giants
Match 114
Haryana Steelers VS Bengal Warriors
Match 115
Dabang Delhi K.C. VS Puneri Paltan
Match 116
Telugu Titans VS Tamil Thalaivas
Match 117
Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Bengal Warriors
Match 118
U Mumba VS Gujarat Giants
Match 119
Bengaluru Bulls VS U.P. Yoddhas
Match 120
Puneri Paltan VS Patna Pirates
Match 121
Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Haryana Steelers
December 06, 2022
Match 122
U Mumba VS Dabang Delhi K.C.
Match 123
Gujarat Giants VS Telugu Titans
Match 124
Patna Pirates VS Bengaluru Bulls
Match 125
Tamil Thalaivas VS U.P. Yoddhas
