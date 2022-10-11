 user tracker image
    Pro Kabaddi League | Schedule for full season announced, final on December 17

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 6:14 PM

    The Pro Kabaddi League organisers have announced the schedule for the second half of Season 9. The second part of the PKL Season 9 will begin on the 9th November 2022 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, and move to the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on 18th November.

    After the end of the league stage, the playoffs will be held from 13th to 17th December 2022. The Eliminator 1 and 2 will be organized on 13th December, while Semi-Final 1 and 2 is scheduled for 15th December. The grand finale is slated to be held on 17th December 2022. The venue for the playoffs will be confirmed at a later date.

    Speaking about the second half of the schedule of vivo PKL Season 9, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “The ongoing Season 9 has already witnessed a great start in the Bengaluru leg, with great passion and enthusiasm from fans for their favourite teams and athletes. We are absolutely confident that the subsequent legs of Season 9 in Pune and Hyderabad will witness even more dazzling experiences for intensified competition as the Season progresses for India’s best indoor sport league.”

    The fans have gathered at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru in massive numbers to catch their favourite stars in action in the first few games of Season 9. After missing out on in-stadia vivo PKL action for the last three years, the kabaddi lovers have restored order in terms of vibrancy and vigour in the stadium. The fans will continue to be entertained with Triple headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of vivo PKL Season 9.

    With 11 matches already completed, each of the teams have eased into the tournament and are producing high quality competition on the mat. Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal is currently leading the raid points chart with 25 points, while Bengal Warriors Girish Maruti Ernak has amassed the most tackle points (9) in the league so far.

    Match 68

    Bengaluru Bulls VS Haryana Steelers

    Match 69

    Tamil Thalaivas VS Puneri Paltan

    Match 70

    U.P. Yoddhas VS Haryana Steelers

    Match 71

    U Mumba VS Puneri Paltan

    Match 72

    Patna Pirates VS Jaipur Pink Panthers

    Match 73

    Bengal Warriors VS Gujarat Giants

    Match 74

    Telugu Titans VS U.P. Yoddhas

    Match 75

    Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Dabang Delhi K.C.

    Match 76

    U Mumba VS Patna Pirates

    Match 77

    Tamil Thalaivas VS Bengaluru Bulls

    Match 78

    Bengal Warriors VS Puneri Paltan

    Match 79

    Gujarat Giants VS Haryana Steelers

    Match 80

    Jaipur Pink Panthers VS U Mumba

    Match 81

    Telugu Titans VS Bengaluru Bulls

    Match 82

    Patna Pirates VS Tamil Thalaivas

    Match 83

    Dabang Delhi K.C. VS U.P. Yoddhas

    Match 84

    Puneri Paltan VS Haryana Steelers

    Match 85

    Bengal Warriors VS Telugu Titans

    Match 86

    Gujarat Giants VS Bengaluru Bulls

    Match 87

    U.P. Yoddhas VS Jaipur Pink Panthers

    Match 88

    Telugu Titans VS U Mumba

    Match 89

    Dabang Delhi K.C. VS Patna Pirates

    Match 90

    Haryana Steelers VS Dabang Delhi K.C.

    Match 91

    Bengaluru Bulls VS Puneri Paltan

    Match 92

    Tamil Thalaivas VS Bengal Warriors

    Match 93

    U.P. Yoddhas VS Gujarat Giants

    Match 94

    U Mumba VS Tamil Thalaivas

    Match 95

    Telugu Titans VS Patna Pirates

    Match 96

    Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Puneri Paltan

    Match 97

    Bengal Warriors VS Bengaluru Bulls

    Match 98

    Gujarat Giants VS Dabang Delhi K.C.

    Match 99

    Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Tamil Thalaivas

    Match 100

    Haryana Steelers VS Patna Pirates

    Match 101

    U Mumba VS Bengal Warriors

    Match 102

    Puneri Paltan VS Telugu Titans

    Match 103

    U.P. Yoddhas VS Patna Pirates

    Match 104

    Tamil Thalaivas VS Gujarat Giants

    Match 105

    Dabang Delhi K.C. VS Bengaluru Bulls

    Match 106

    U.P. Yoddhas VS Bengal Warriors

    Match 107

    Telugu Titans VS Jaipur Pink Panthers

    Match 108

    Puneri Paltan VS Gujarat Giants 

    Match 109

    Haryana Steelers VS U Mumba

    Match 110

    Bengaluru Bulls VS Jaipur Pink Panthers

    Match 111

    Dabang Delhi K.C. VS Tamil Thalaivas

    Match 112

    U.P. Yoddhas VS U Mumba

    Match 113

    Patna Pirates VS Gujarat Giants

    Match 114

    Haryana Steelers VS Bengal Warriors

    Match 115

    Dabang Delhi K.C. VS Puneri Paltan

    Match 116

    Telugu Titans VS Tamil Thalaivas

    Match 117

    Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Bengal Warriors

    Match 118

    U Mumba VS Gujarat Giants

    Match 119

    Bengaluru Bulls VS U.P. Yoddhas

    Match 120

    Puneri Paltan VS Patna Pirates

    Match 121

    Jaipur Pink Panthers VS Haryana Steelers

    December 06, 2022

    Match 122

    U Mumba VS Dabang Delhi K.C.

    Match 123

    Gujarat Giants VS Telugu Titans

    Match 124

    Patna Pirates VS Bengaluru Bulls

    Match 125

    Tamil Thalaivas VS U.P. Yoddhas

