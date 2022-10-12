Pawan Sehrawat unlikely to return anytime soon to the mat, suggests Tamil Thalaivas coach

During the opening Pro Kabaddi 2022 season match between the Gujarat Giants and the Tamil Thalaivas, Pawan Sehrawat severely injured his knee while trying a tackle. He was carried away on a stretcher and left the mat after that. The Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas engaged in a PKL 2022 match earlier on Tuesday night. Expectedly, Pawan wasn't among the team's starting seven.

Coach J Udaya Kumar responded to a question regarding his fitness during the press conference following the game by saying: "Pawan is not just important for us but for entire India. He is a national treasure. We are thinking about the next Asian Games. The team management is not willing to take any risks."

"We will wait until he attains full fitness and then we will bring him back in the playing seven. Hopefully, he will recover soon and return to the mat," he added. During their matchup, the Tamil Thalaivas raiding team was unable to get rolling against the Haryana Steelers. The Thalaivas lost to the Steelers 22-27 despite Sagar Rathee, a defender, posting a High 5.

J Udaya Kumar made a subtle suggestion that Pawan might not be available for the team's upcoming games. On Friday night, the Tamil Thalaivas will take on U Mumba in their third Pro Kabaddi 2022 encounter. While Pawan heals from his injury, the rest of the team will be motivated to score as many points as they can. With four points, the Tamil Thalaivas are presently ranked tenth in the points standings.