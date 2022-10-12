Pro Kabaddi League | Iranian players finally back in action after missing the start due to visa complications

The Sri Lankan Kabaddi Federation provided help, and the players quickly obtained their visas, thus the dummy tickets were not needed. This indicates that Shadloui, the finest defender from Patna Pirates last season, has arrived in Bengaluru and will probably play in Tuesday's matchup with Telugu Titans. "I will be in tomorrow's game and we will show the strength of the Pirates team," Shadloui had written in an Instagram story on Monday.