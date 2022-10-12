WATCH | Telugu Titans turn the tables on Patna Pirates after horrendous season eight

Today at 7:00 PM
Telugu Titans is one team whose fortunes plummeted to new lows in the last few editions of the PKL. There was a time when the team would at least make it to the playoffs with ease, but the last season was nothing short of disastrous for them where no player worked for them, and they posted one win.
Telugu Titans are one team that has seen their fortunes plummet to new lows in the last few editions of the PKL. There was a time when the team would at least make it to the playoffs with ease, and raider Rahul Chaudhari was one of the most feared stars in the league.
At the start of the season, they lost their main raider Siddarth Desai to an injury, while skipper Rohit Kumar looked way past his prime. Such was the situation, that teams just did not like conceding any points, be it in defense or raids. In one of the matches against runners-up Patna Pirates, their former coach Ram Meher Singh can be seen shouting out instructions to the team, not to give any points.
In the official time-out, he could be seen instructing his team, "the lead is of seven points now, do not even concede a bonus point to the opponents." As the point happened, Rajnish, the Titans' raider did manage to get a bonus but was tackled by Patna's defense. This left the coach red-faced.
Cut to the ninth season, and Patna is not the same team anymore. The team is coached by Ravi Shetty now, and does not have the same set of players anymore. Titans, too, have made smarter choices in the auction, to make their raiding unit a strong one. They have also gotten Manjeet Chillar in the coaching department, which helps them turn the tables of Patna Pirates, the three-time champs. Titans won 30-21.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.