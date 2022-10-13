Pro Kabaddi League | Twitter can't keep calm as Manjeet's super raid shifts momentum in Dabang Delhi's favour

Today at 11:06 AM
One would have to admit, that the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 clash between UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi was the best encounter we have witnessed so far, with the latter winning with a narrow margin of 44-42. In the clash of Pardeep Narwal vs Naveen Kumar, the youngster proved his worth again.
Naveen went on to score 13 crucial points for his team, while Pardeep could only manage seven. Nonetheless, UP was in total command till about the end of the first half, where they led by a massive margin of 10 points, with the score reading 25-15 in favor UP. The defence was not working for Delhi, and the raiding unit, except for Naveen was kept quiet.
But something miraculous happened in the last raid before half-time, which shifted the momentum towards Delhi, and it was not Naveen who brought about a change in the team's fortunes. To everyone's utter surprise, it was little-known Manjeet, who went in from the right side of the court and managed to get a touch, while three others went in to tackle him. In the process, the raider got four touches, and barely got his two fingers over the line.
Initially, even the umpires could not spot it, but the entire Delhi team went to for the review, as soon as the raid was over. Finally, they were awarded four points, and Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar, and Sumit were forced out of the mat.
Giant raid!!
October 13, 2022
Absilute treat to watch!
Who all are watching Pro kabaddi league? What a treat to watch UP yoddha vs Dabang delhi? A real treat . Backing Delhi to win even though my real favourite old Bihari Pradeep narwal is playing for UP. 👍— Abhay (@ak0108tibs) October 12, 2022
Big game!
25 Point Up Yoddha 15 Point Dabang delhi. What a Come Powerfully Back 🥶— RKO™ (@GOATKING_18) October 12, 2022
That's Manjeet Sharma for you!
What a comeback by @DabangDelhiKC in the second half.. And as @iSunilTaneja sir said.. Watch out for Manjeet Sharma this year.. And he is proving his metal.. Consistent #Naveen with his Super 10..all round performance by the defending champions #VivoProKabaddi #kabaddi— Mitul Sharma (@MitulSharma1209) October 12, 2022
Mammoth!
Manjeet!— Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) October 12, 2022
MONSTER RAID!
Takes out 4 defenders.
What fine margin it was.
Kabaddi you beauty as UP Yoddhas are close to an All Out.
UP leading 25-19 in half time.#UPvDEL #PKL9 #PKL2022 #prokabaddileague
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.