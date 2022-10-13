 user tracker image
    Pro Kabaddi League | Twitter can't keep calm as Manjeet's super raid shifts momentum in Dabang Delhi's favour

    (Dabang Delhi)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:06 AM

    One would have to admit, that the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 clash between UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi was the best encounter we have witnessed so far, with the latter winning with a narrow margin of 44-42. In the clash of Pardeep Narwal vs Naveen Kumar, the youngster proved his worth again.

    Naveen went on to score 13 crucial points for his team, while Pardeep could only manage seven. Nonetheless, UP was in total command till about the end of the first half, where they led by a massive margin of 10 points, with the score reading 25-15 in favor UP. The defence was not working for Delhi, and the raiding unit, except for Naveen was kept quiet.

    But something miraculous happened in the last raid before half-time, which shifted the momentum towards Delhi, and it was not Naveen who brought about a change in the team's fortunes. To everyone's utter surprise, it was little-known Manjeet, who went in from the right side of the court and managed to get a touch, while three others went in to tackle him. In the process, the raider got four touches, and barely got his two fingers over the line.

    Initially, even the umpires could not spot it, but the entire Delhi team went to for the review, as soon as the raid was over. Finally, they were awarded four points, and Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar, and Sumit were forced out of the mat.

    Giant raid!!

    Absilute treat to watch!

    Big game!

    That's Manjeet Sharma for you!

    Mammoth!

