PKL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Naveen Kumar's six feet jump reminding fans of high-flyer Pawan Sehrawat

Dabang Delhi KC has started their campaign in the best way possible, winning all their matches so far, and maintaining their position at the top of the table. Their last match against UP Yoddhas was one to remember for a long time, where they came back from behind to register a win.
Once again, Naveen Kumar has been the star of the show for Dabang Delhi, as he has stamped his authority as the best raider in the league, scoring points at will. As is the case on most occasions, Naveen had a memorable outing against UP as well, but this is one match he would remember for a long time. Not only did he lead his team by example, but also produced a moment in the match, which will be talked about for a long, long time.
It was in the second half of the match, and Delhi was trailing 30-34, with 11 minutes left on the clock. The Delhi skipper went in to raid, against a four-man UP defense. Entering from the right flank, and after getting a touch, the raider quickly moved to his left, where defender Nitesh was waiting to pounce on him. But the Delhi raider had other plans, as he somersaulted six feet over the defender, leaving everyone in disbelief.
UP's Pardeep Narwal and Nitin Tomar, who were on the mat when the events unfolded, too, could not believe what they had witnessed. The move only fetched Delhi a solitary point but was crucial for the team at that moment.
Naveen’s move also reminded the fans of Pawan Sehrawat, who made these jumps quite frequently in the previous seasons of the PKL.
