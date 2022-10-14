PKL 2022 | Twitter reacts to Naveen Kumar's six feet jump reminding fans of high-flyer Pawan Sehrawat

Once again, Naveen Kumar has been the star of the show for Dabang Delhi, as he has stamped his authority as the best raider in the league, scoring points at will. As is the case on most occasions, Naveen had a memorable outing against UP as well, but this is one match he would remember for a long time. Not only did he lead his team by example, but also produced a moment in the match, which will be talked about for a long, long time.