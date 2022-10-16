PKL | Twitter stunned after U mumba's Mohit and Rahul Sethpal pull off a stunning tackle on Puneri Paltan's Mohit Goyat

It all happened when Pune was leading 18-16 in the match, and their raider Goyat went in for a do-or-die raid. The latter tried to push one of the two players from Mumba, Rahul Sethpal, out of the mat, but he somehow stayed in control and did not cross over to the gallery. On the other hand, Mohit, the other Mumba player on the mat, came to the right of Goyat and went in for a double ankle hold.