PKL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Pardeep Narwal decimates opposition with four-point raid

Kabaddi fans often talk about Pardeep Narwal's dip in form, where he has not scored as freely, as he used to. The numbers are for everyone to see which truly justify this claim, but if Sunday's match between UP Yodhha and Bengaluru Bulls is anything to go by, raider could just be back to his best.
He managed to secure a whopping 14 raid points in the match for Yoddha, which helped them win 44-37, which included a four-point super raid. It is not a rare sight for Pardeep Narwal to score four in a go, but the manner in which he did that, was truly special. Often he is criticized for using the 'dubki', where the raider ducks under the defenders to cross the baulk line, to an extent where the opposition predicts the move.
But in this particular instance, Pardeep surprised the defensive unit of the Bulls, by first jumping over defender Aman, who went in for a double ankle hold on him. From there, Rajnesh, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, all three tried to keep the raider away from the line, but the damage had already been done, as none of them could hold him back.
