PKL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Pardeep Narwal decimates opposition with four-point raid

He managed to secure a whopping 14 raid points in the match for Yoddha, which helped them win 44-37, which included a four-point super raid. It is not a rare sight for Pardeep Narwal to score four in a go, but the manner in which he did that, was truly special. Often he is criticized for using the 'dubki', where the raider ducks under the defenders to cross the baulk line, to an extent where the opposition predicts the move.