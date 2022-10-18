PKL | Internet reacts to best tackle of the season on Naveen Express

After starting the raid from the right flank, Naveen switched sides quickly, and attempted a leg touch on one of the defenders. While going back, the left corner, Bastami, went for a thigh hold on Naveen. Initially, it looked like the latter would easily break free, but that was not to be. While the other four men on the mat for Harayan looked on, Bastami pulled Naveen back alone. And then later rest of the team chipped in too.