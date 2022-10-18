PKL | Internet reacts to best tackle of the season on Naveen Express

Today at 12:18 PM
This year has been exceptional, in terms of talent which is on display at the Pro Kabaddi League. Almost every match till now has managed to produce a moment that the fans and the players are going to remember for a long time, and the one between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers is no different.
On Monday, Dabang Delhi, who are still unbeaten in the tournament so far, registered a narrow 38-36 win over Haryana. For a large part of the match, Delhi skipper Naveen Kumar was in full swing and looked like it was impossible to stop him. True to his reputation, he once again scored heavily for his team -- 15 points, and took them over the line.
But there was a moment in the match when the raider was left in utter disbelief, as to what had happened to him. In a rare show of brute force and power, Irani defender Amirhossein Bastami of the Steelers single-handedly stopped the raider from getting a point. The incident happened in the second half, and Naveen went in to raid, with five men standing on the opposition half.
After starting the raid from the right flank, Naveen switched sides quickly, and attempted a leg touch on one of the defenders. While going back, the left corner, Bastami, went for a thigh hold on Naveen. Initially, it looked like the latter would easily break free, but that was not to be. While the other four men on the mat for Harayan looked on, Bastami pulled Naveen back alone. And then later rest of the team chipped in too.
This tackle, if anything, has brought to the fore, the Iranian strength in defence, something the Indian team would have to be wary of in the future.
