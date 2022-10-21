PKL | Fazel Atrachali shining in leadership role at Puneri Paltan

Today at 6:22 PM
PKL 9 match between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans at Bengaluru's Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium ended in a 26-25 victory for Puneri Paltan. Under extreme pressure, Aslam Inamdar had to pull off a raid, which he did in the last seconds of the game to assist his side to secure a pivotal victory.
Fazel Atrachali, the captain of Puneri Paltan, stated, “We have a young team so it’s my responsibility to guide the players on the mat. The last five minutes of the match were very tricky for us and I wanted to control every move we were making during that time. Therefore, I kept giving tips to each of my players. If we made one mistake, we could’ve been on the wrong end of the result."
Atrachali also expressed, “It was a very tough game for us. We made a lot of mistakes, but we won in the end, which is the most important thing. And we are happy to clinch the win and take 5 points. It doesn’t matter who is the star performer in our team as long as Puneri Paltan is winning."
On the other hand, the Jaipur Pink Panthers kept up their outstanding play by defeating the Bengal Warriors 39–24 on Tuesday. Jaipur Captain Sunil Kumar responded, “We’ve been playing quite well in the competition, having won four matches in a row. The Bengal raiders are good at picking up bonus points so we devised a strategy to make it difficult for them to pick up bonus points against us."
Sunil said that his squad would need to practise hard in order to be successful in their upcoming match against the Telugu Titans on October 22. “The Telugu Titans have a good set of players. They can come back in form anytime. There are big names in the team, such as Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal. It’ll be a good match and we have to prepare very well for the game."
