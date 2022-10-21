PKL | Internet stunned with Haryana Steelers' Amirhossein Bastami's display of strength

Today at 9:03 PM
It is no secret that Iranians are a stronger lot when it comes to sheer strength and power, which is of great use when it comes to tackling the raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League. Last year it was Mohammadreza Shadlu who stole the show for Patna, and this year it's Amirhossein Bastami of Haryana.
It all happened during the match between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba, when Bastami pulled off a stunning tackle almost single-handedly, to stun the spectators and the opponents alike. The Iranian, playing at the right corner, showed why he is the next big thing in the world of kabaddi when he tackled Mumba's star raider Guman Singh.
It was in the second half that Guman went in for a raid against a defence of seven. The raider went in for a bonus point, but Bastami had other plans. The defender just pounced on the raider and pulled him back inches away from the baulk line alone. Replays showed that Bastami went in for a thigh hold, and couldn't get a good grip on the opponent. But with sheer force, he just pulled Guman back; that is when Nitin Rawal and Jaipdeep came in too.
Meanwhile, this is not the first time Bastami pulled off something like this. In Haryana's match against Dabang Delhi too, he tackled Naveen Kumar in a spectacular manner.
That's kabaddi for you
October 21, 2022
Let's go!
Our main MAN,GUMAN🔥— Swept4Six (@LoyalFanOfSKY11) October 21, 2022
Let’s go #Mumboys!@umumba#UMumba | #MeMumba | #Mumboys | #WeAreMumbai | #NewEraNewMumboys
Full power
Maano ya na maano... Amirhossein Bastami pulled the raider back from here 🤯🔥#HarDilHaryanvi #vivoProKabaddi #MUMvHS pic.twitter.com/AlGMn4tR7Q— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 21, 2022
Opponent gone today
Haryana dealing with super Tackles today 🔥 #vivoProKabaddi— Vk45 🇮🇳 (@sportslovervk45) October 21, 2022
Lion inside
Pure brute strength from Amir Hossein Bastami! #vivoProKabaddi— Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻💻 (@lav_narayanan) October 21, 2022
Come on!
Let's Go Umumba ❤️ #vivoProKabaddi— Rohit Sharma (@VED4NTM4) October 21, 2022
To be seen
I won't be surprised if both @umumba and @PuneriPaltan make it to the top 4 this season!— harshvardhan (💙,🧡) (@0xharshvardhan) October 21, 2022
(The key is young talent this season 🤫)
What's your say @mayankglt?#vivoProKabaddi
Its this season
Kabaddi kabaddi kabaddi!— Strongest Raider (@StrongestRaider) October 21, 2022
Ridiculous
@ProKabaddi commentater are biased to North Indian teams ........they don't like South Indian teams to win ...— jAYd (@dattvijay) October 21, 2022
That's my team
Let's win thisss @HaryanaSteelers 💪🔥🔥— Nischal (@SlowerOne_) October 21, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.