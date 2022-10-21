 user tracker image
sport iconKabaddi

    More Options

    PKL | Internet stunned with Haryana Steelers' Amirhossein Bastami's display of strength

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    (Twitter)

    PKL | Internet stunned with Haryana Steelers' Amirhossein Bastami's display of strength

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:03 PM

    It is no secret that Iranians are a stronger lot when it comes to sheer strength and power, which is of great use when it comes to tackling the raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League. Last year it was Mohammadreza Shadlu who stole the show for Patna, and this year it's Amirhossein Bastami of Haryana.

    It all happened during the match between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba, when Bastami pulled off a stunning tackle almost single-handedly, to stun the spectators and the opponents alike. The Iranian, playing at the right corner, showed why he is the next big thing in the world of kabaddi when he tackled Mumba's star raider Guman Singh.

    It was in the second half that Guman went in for a raid against a defence of seven. The raider went in for a bonus point, but Bastami had other plans. The defender just pounced on the raider and pulled him back inches away from the baulk line alone. Replays showed that Bastami went in for a thigh hold, and couldn't get a good grip on the opponent. But with sheer force, he just pulled Guman back; that is when Nitin Rawal and Jaipdeep came in too.

    Meanwhile, this is not the first time Bastami pulled off something like this. In Haryana's match against Dabang Delhi too, he tackled Naveen Kumar in a spectacular manner.

    That's kabaddi for you

    Let's go!

    Full power

    Opponent gone today

    Lion inside

    Come on!

    To be seen

    Its this season

    Ridiculous

    That's my team

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down