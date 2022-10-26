PKL | Only female physio in tournament, Ankita Matondkar makes name for herself

In the beginning, according to Matondkar, the players were a little hesitant to collaborate with her "I also thought about if the players will be comfortable with a female physio. Because they have to come to me if they are facing an issue. Initially, the players were a little shy, but then within a week, all of the players felt comfortable while working with me and they started treating me as just another physio. Overall, this has turned out to be a good experience for me. My CEO told me that even if I feel slightly uncomfortable, I have to go back home. And I have not felt that yet."