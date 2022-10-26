PKL | Top three young players to emerge from season 9 so far

Young players get a chance to showcase their talent at the Pro Kabaddi League every year. Players like Shadlu, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, and Mohit Goyat rose to prominence in Season 8; while it is Ankush Rathee, Narender Kandola and Krishan Dhull who have hogged the limelight this year.

SportsCafe takes a look at how these three players have fared so far for their teams.

Ankush Rathee ( Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Sahul Kumar and Sunil of the Jaipur Pink Panthers made up a solid defence at the cover position, but Jaipur's corner position came under scrutiny at the beginning of the season. Ankush Rathee was given charge of Left Corner, and he has performed in a remarkable manner. He is in fourth place in the PKL Season 9 tackle points standings with two high fives in six games. He has made 20 tackles that have been effective, totaling 21 points in six games.

Ankush plays a significant part in Jaipur's defence, which is led by captain Sunil Kumar and is the second-best defensive unit in the league with 65 successful tackles.

Narender Kandola (Tamil Thalaivas)

When Pawan Sehrawat was stretchered out after his first game of Season 9, everyone was astonished. Both their captain and top raider left the Tamil Thalaivas. It was then, young raider Narender Kandola stood up when the Tamil Thalaivas needed him. Narender is a skilled raider with strong reach who has amassed 48 raid points in six games, including two super 10s and several outstanding raids.

Narender, a left raider, uses his mobility to stretch and gain touch points. He is also quite skilled with bonus points. He has more time to establish his influence among the kabaddi supporters and the league while Pawan Sehrawat is still healing.

Krishan Dhull ( Dabang Delhi KC)

Krishan, as he is known by Dabang Delhi coach Krishan Hooda, was a member of the team that won the title the previous year but was primarily utilised as a replacement owing to the presence of more seasoned players. With 21 tackle points in six games and a strong start to PKL season 9, Krishan Dhull has cemented his status as a leader. Krishan will be essential to Delhi's championship defence this season because they win the majority of their games.