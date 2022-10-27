PKL | Internet reacts after Chandran Ranjit suffers shoulder injury; joins Pawan Sehrawat and Rajnish in injured list

Today at 10:53 AM
This PKL season has been nothing short of gripping, where most teams are in contention to make the playoffs. But this has also been the season that has been marred with serious injuries; First, it was Pawan Sehrawat of Tamil Thalaivas, then Rajnish of Titans, and now Chandran Ranjith of Gujarat.
While Pawan and Rajnish, both suffered knee injuries, Ranjit, the skipper of Gujarat Giants suffered a blow on his shoulder while raiding. The incident happened in the match between Gujarat and U Mumba when Ranjit had a painful fall to the mat. Eventually, he had to be stretchered out of the playing area, which did impact Gujarat's chances in the match.
In the third minute of the match, when Mumba was leading 2-1 in the content, Ranjit went for a raid against a defence of seven. CR66, as he is often referred to, went into a raid from his left, and swiftly switched to the right, to get a hand touch on the right corner. Such was his speed, that he got off balance and fell on his left shoulder. The play was stopped immediately, and the raider was taken out of the court.
Although there is still no official word, as to how serious the injury could be, but by the looks of it, it could be a shoulder dislocation too, and Ranjit could have to sit out the rest of the season.
Ouch! That hurt.
October 27, 2022
Hope he is fine!
Never a good sign to watch an athlete go off the mat.— U Mumba (@umumba) October 26, 2022
We pray and hope for Chandran Ranjith’s well being.
Looks like he hurt himself badly!
Gujarat Giants' Chandran Ranjith stretchered off after what looked like a very very bad injury to his left elbow.— Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) October 26, 2022
He was absolutely bellowing out in pain, hope he recovers soon.
Looks like Prashanth Rai will lead in his absence.#prokabaddi #pkl9 pic.twitter.com/VQZGe5qaNP
Hope he will recover soon!
@tnrags sir chandran ranjith injury eppadi iruku adutha match aduvara— Dk The Cringe (@cringedk) October 26, 2022
