PKL | Internet reacts after Chandran Ranjit suffers shoulder injury; joins Pawan Sehrawat and Rajnish in injured list

In the third minute of the match, when Mumba was leading 2-1 in the content, Ranjit went for a raid against a defence of seven. CR66, as he is often referred to, went into a raid from his left, and swiftly switched to the right, to get a hand touch on the right corner. Such was his speed, that he got off balance and fell on his left shoulder. The play was stopped immediately, and the raider was taken out of the court.