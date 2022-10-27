 user tracker image
    PKL | Internet reacts after Chandran Ranjit suffers shoulder injury; joins Pawan Sehrawat and Rajnish in injured list

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:53 AM

    This PKL season has been nothing short of gripping, where most teams are in contention to make the playoffs. But this has also been the season that has been marred with serious injuries; First, it was Pawan Sehrawat of Tamil Thalaivas, then Rajnish of Titans, and now Chandran Ranjith of Gujarat.

    While Pawan and Rajnish, both suffered knee injuries, Ranjit, the skipper of Gujarat Giants suffered a blow on his shoulder while raiding. The incident happened in the match between Gujarat and U Mumba when Ranjit had a painful fall to the mat. Eventually, he had to be stretchered out of the playing area, which did impact Gujarat's chances in the match.

    In the third minute of the match, when Mumba was leading 2-1 in the content, Ranjit went for a raid against a defence of seven. CR66, as he is often referred to, went into a raid from his left, and swiftly switched to the right, to get a hand touch on the right corner. Such was his speed, that he got off balance and fell on his left shoulder. The play was stopped immediately, and the raider was taken out of the court. 

    Although there is still no official word, as to how serious the injury could be, but by the looks of it, it could be a shoulder dislocation too, and Ranjit could have to sit out the rest of the season. 

    Ouch! That hurt.

    Hope he is fine!

    Looks like he hurt himself badly!

    Hope he will recover soon!

