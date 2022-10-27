PKL | Why isn't Abhishek Singh playing for Telugu Titans?

Today at 4:38 PM
An ankle injury is the cause of Abhishek Singh's exclusion from the Telugu Titans roster in PKL 9. In PKL 2022-23, the star raider could have played a significant role in the team; Currently, his ankle is no longer in a plaster cast, and he will now continue his rehab before fully recuperating.
Telugu Titans supporters don't have much time left and are anxious to see the raider back in action for their squad. Thankfully, he will soon be back, which will uplift the team's spirits and increase their chances of earning points in the current PKL 9 season.
In the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Telugu Titans are having trouble regaining their form. They have accumulated seven points in their first six games, with just one win and five losses. As a result, they are near the bottom of the league rankings, and the fan base is clearly desperate for the club to start winning games. After a poor year in which the squad placed last on the points chart, expectations are high this year.
The squad may benefit greatly from the return of Abhishek Singh. The kabaddi community is well aware of his raiding prowess. Telugu Titans selected the former U-Mumba player at the PKL 9 auction. He has made more than 58 appearances in the league and scored 395 points overall. Additionally, Singh is a risky player because he has 19 Super 10s in the PKL.
Telugu Titans urgently want his skills. Because of his speed and cunning, Abhishek Singh is a challenging raider to restrain. He is capable of making a difference by himself on his day. It may take some time to complete the rehabilitation procedure, but the athlete must fully heal from the ankle fracture before playing for the team.
