PKL | Puneri Paltan's Mohit Goyat stuns with three points in do-or-die raid

Goyat tried his best to get a touch in the first 29 seconds of the raid but was constantly failing to do so. In the last attempt, he just went from the right flank to the left, while corner Nitin Rawal followed him, and went for a hold. With Rawal, the likes of Jaideep Dahiya and Manjeet also tried to stop him but failed to do so. Somehow, Goyat managed to throw his hand past the baulk line with just 0.2 seconds to spare.