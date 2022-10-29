PKL | Puneri Paltan's Mohit Goyat stuns with three points in do-or-die raid

Today at 1:22 PM
In the PKL, there are certain players who have carved a niche for themselves. While some have emerged as the top defenders, some have made a mark as world-class raiders; but the season nine has seen the rise of Mohit Goyat of Puneri Paltan as the best do-or-die raid specialist.
On Friday, in the match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers, which ended in a 27-27 draw, Mohit Goyat just showed why he is the best person to go to, in a do-or-die raid. The incident occurred right at the start of the match, but the effort from the youngster, fetched Paltan three points when the Steelers were leading 2-0.
For Paltan, Aslam Inamdar and Goyat had returned with two empty raids, which meant that their next raid was going to be a do-or-die raid. Skipper Fazel Atrachali chose Goyat for the raid, and the latter did not disappoint. Not only did Goyat manage to get a super raid (three points), but showed great awareness on the mat, against a defence of seven.
Goyat tried his best to get a touch in the first 29 seconds of the raid but was constantly failing to do so. In the last attempt, he just went from the right flank to the left, while corner Nitin Rawal followed him, and went for a hold. With Rawal, the likes of Jaideep Dahiya and Manjeet also tried to stop him but failed to do so. Somehow, Goyat managed to throw his hand past the baulk line with just 0.2 seconds to spare.
That's how you raid!🔥
October 29, 2022
Massive game!🔥
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers. WHAT A GAME. 💥🔥#pkl— Shashank Suresh (@naanobba_kalla) October 28, 2022
Absolutely no doubt!
Well played 🤝— S H U B H A M😍 (@shubham2588) October 29, 2022
Hahaha!
Haryana vaale 🤡 hahahhaha har jagah pit jaate hai— Emperor (@emperor845) October 29, 2022
:|
Absolutely!!!— P Kay (@PKay85394116) October 28, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.