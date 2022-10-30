PKL | Pardeep Narwal gives up ghee and sweets to regain his lost mojo, targets 1600 points this season

Last year, when PKL returned, Pardeep carried two kilos of ghee in the bio-bubble, but this year, to reinvent himself, he has to give up his staple. And coach Jasveer Singh has a big role to play in that. "This time the coach had a clear message to me, 'You need to lose weight. We'll look at your game later.' I used to weigh 84kgs and now I am at 80. He wants me to lose another kilo."