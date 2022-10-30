WATCH | Bengaluru Bulls' Bharat's five-point raid shows why he is must-have in every PKL team

In just the previous raid, Naveen Kumar, against a defence of two, had inflicted an all-out on the Bulls, with the score reading 42-37 in favour of Delhi. It was then that Bharat came in for a raid, against a defence of three, and he did not disappoint. Entering from the left flank, he managed to dodge the defenders but was eventually caught by the trio of Vishal, Anil Kumar, and Ashu Malik. But somehow the raider managed to get to the baulk line, with his extended reach.