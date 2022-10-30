WATCH | Bengaluru Bulls' Bharat's five-point raid shows why he is must-have in every PKL team

Today at 2:36 PM
Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls are perhaps the two best teams in the PKL season 9, and the match between the two sides on Saturday, showed one and all, exactly why. Even though the Bulls managed to win by four points, the pendulum swung on both sides, that too in the last minute of the match.
Raider Bharat of the Bulls showed why he could just be the perfect raider for Team India, going into the future, with his excellent reach and speed. The towering lad not only managed to get a five-point raid in the dying moments of the match, but it also came in at a time when Delhi was leading by four points, with just two minutes to go.
In just the previous raid, Naveen Kumar, against a defence of two, had inflicted an all-out on the Bulls, with the score reading 42-37 in favour of Delhi. It was then that Bharat came in for a raid, against a defence of three, and he did not disappoint. Entering from the left flank, he managed to dodge the defenders but was eventually caught by the trio of Vishal, Anil Kumar, and Ashu Malik. But somehow the raider managed to get to the baulk line, with his extended reach.
This successful raid meant that Delhi was all out with just 30 seconds on the clock, handing the Bulls a healthy lead of five points.
