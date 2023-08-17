PKL season 10 to start on December 2, tournament to be played in caravan format

Speaking on the announcement of the dates for PKL Season 10, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “We have witnessed kabaddi spreading across India as a sport people love to watch and play through the success of the last nine seasons of PKL. Now, with our landmark 10th edition, we are excited to grow the sport and continue to be the platform that has seen talent emerge from across the world to shape the future of kabaddi. Without a doubt, a legacy has been built and we are grateful to our athletes and fans equally for being part of this incredible journey. We promise a memorable tenth edition which will be a true celebration of the sport.”