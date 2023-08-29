Pro Kabaddi League | U Mumba add four defenders to the squad under New Young Players initiative

"It’s amazing to see such large young talent pool with the likes of the Yuva Kabaddi Series providing a constant supply of high-quality, PKL-ready players from across the country. It’s a pity we could only select four out of the hundreds who turned up for the trials but I am happy that we could find players as per our requirements that could be good enough to fit a starting 7 of a Pro Kabaddi team. Our coaches are focused on building an unbreakable defence, and hence I am happy that we managed to get four highly talented young defenders,” commented Chandhok on the four NYP acquisitions.