Team India beat Iran in final of Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023
(Twitter/SAI)
India created history as they beat a strong Iranian team 42-32 in the final of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 at the Dong-Eui Institute of Technology Seokdang Cultural Center in Busan, Republic of Korea, on Friday. Interestingly, this was India's eighth title out of the nine played.
In the match, skipper Pawan Sehrawat led by example and scored a super 10. But it did not start all that well for the Indians as Iran led in the first half for quite some time. But then post the 10th minute, Aslam Inamdar and Sehrawat combined well to get a few points under the belt.
The Indians then managed to consolidate the lead and put up a strong all-round performance. While the bonus points for Iran kept coming, there was not much from the raiding unit. Going into the second half, India had a lead of 23-11.
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, the captain of Iran, inflicted the first all-out on India by a two-point, and a super raid, but that was not enough in the end. At one point, Iran came within touching distance of India at 38-31, but that was not to be.
Earlier in the day, India had beaten Hong Kong 64-20 to end the league stage.
(With ANI inputs)