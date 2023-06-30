WATCH | Line judge goes for an ankle hold on Nitesh during Asian Kabaddi Championship final
(Getty)
The Indian kabaddi team gave a fair account of its prowess during the Asian Championship, which they won without conceding a match. They were clinical in all the matches they played and went on to beat Iran twice, in a span of two days, to lift the title for the record eighth time.
The final also was a one-sided affair, with India winning 42-32 in the end. But the match did come with a fair share of drama as well. In the last few minutes of the match, something unusual happened, which grabbed the eyeballs of the fans.
The incident occurred during the Iranian captain Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh's raid, against a defence of three. The Indian defenders, under the leadership of Nitesh, went for the tackle with the latter going for an ankle hold. The line judge, standing on the sideline spotted Nitesh going out of bounds and went for an ankle hold on the defender.
He did not leave the Indian player until the raid was officially over. Post the incident, the Indian player was visibly miffed with what had transpired.
Out of Context Kabaddi!— Harsh (@Blazie_Harsh) June 30, 2023
ft. Line judge pic.twitter.com/TaIctIuN5j