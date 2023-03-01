Junior Kabaddi World Championship 2023 | When & where to watch, schedule, and India squad

The reigning champion is Iran. In the tournament's final, which was held in 2019, again in Iran, they defeated Kenya 42-22 after going undefeated. India sat out of the kabaddi competition.

Groups

Group A: Iran, Chinese Taipei, Uganda

Group B: Kenya, Iraq, Palestine

Group C: Bangladesh, India, Thailand

Group D: Pakistan, Nepal, Georgia

The group stage games will be played in a round-robin fashion between the teams. The top two teams from each group will then advance to the quarterfinals, which will take place on March 2. The Junior Kabaddi World Championships 2023 semifinal matches are scheduled on March 3, and the championship game is scheduled for March 4.

On March 1, India will compete in both of its group matches. Their first opponent is Thailand. The Indian kabaddi team at the Junior Kabaddi World Championships in 2023 consists of 15, plus three reserves. The captain has been named as Ankush Rathee.

Seven kabaddi players on the Indian side have competed in the country's well-known Pro Kabaddi league. They include Sagar Kumar, Ankush Rathee, Manjeet Sharma, Jai Bhagwan, Narender Kandola, and Jai Bhagwan (all of the Tamil Thalaivas) (Patna Pirates). Vinay Redhu of the Telugu Titans and Parteek Dahiya of the Gujarat Giants are reserves.

Squad

Indian kabaddi team: Ankush Rathee (captain, left corner), Nardender Kandola (right raider), Jai Bhagwan (right raider), Manjeet Sharma (right raider), Sagar Kumar (all rounder), Ashish Malik (left corner), Sachin (right cover), Rohit Kumar (left cover), Manu Deshwal (left raider), Abhijit Malik (right raider), Vijyant Jaglan (right cover), Yogesh Dahiya (right corner)

Reserves: Parteek Dahiya (right raider), Vinay Redhu (left raider), Ashish (right corner)

Where to watch?

On the Telewebion website, live streaming of the Junior Kabaddi World Championships 2023 is anticipated. There won't be a live broadcast of the event on any Indian TV station.

Schedule

March 1, Wednesday

Thailand vs India - 7:00 AM IST

Nepal vs Georgia - 8:00 AM IST

Uganda vs Iran - 9:00 AM IST

Palestine vs Kenya - 3:00 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh - 4:00 PM IST

Pakistan vs Georgia - 5:00 PM IST

March 2, Thursday

Quarter-final 1: Winner A vs Runner-up C - 2:00 PM IST

Quarter-final 2: Winner B vs Runner-up D - 3:00 PM IST

Quarter-final 3: Winner C vs Runner-up A - 4:00 PM IST

Quarter-final 4: Winner D vs Runner-up B - 5:00 PM IST

March 3, Friday

Semi-final 1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 - 3:00 PM IST

Semi-final 2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 - 4:00 PM IST

March 4, Saturday

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 - 1:00 PM IST