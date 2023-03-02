PKL organiser to bring a Women's Kabaddi League soon

The goal of the PKL organiser is to start the Women's Kabaddi League

18

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

| (Twitter)

The Pro Kabaddi League organisers have set out to start the women's league in an effort to capitalise on the success of the men's league, which is currently in its tenth season. Three teams from the Women's Kabaddi Challenge will return to the women's league: Firebirds, IceDivas, and StormQueens.

Share this