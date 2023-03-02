PKL organiser to bring a Women's Kabaddi League soon

The goal of the PKL organiser is to start the Women's Kabaddi League
(Twitter)
The Pro Kabaddi League organisers have set out to start the women's league in an effort to capitalise on the success of the men's league, which is currently in its tenth season. Three teams from the Women's Kabaddi Challenge will return to the women's league: Firebirds, IceDivas, and StormQueens.
“Our plans for a professional women’s kabaddi league are based on the success we have seen in the men’s league and our commitment to grow kabaddi as a modern world-class sport from India,” said Anupam Goswami, CEO, of Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League.
A major desire will be realised, according to former India captain V Tejeswini Bai, who led her nation to its last Asian Games gold medal in 2014 Incheon.
“Ever since the launch of Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, women kabaddi players in India have aspired for a professional kabaddi league of their own,” Tejeswini, who captained StormQueens, said. “Now, a women’s version of PKL will be a big dream come true for every woman kabaddi athlete in India, and also for women kabaddi athletes from other countries,” added the Arjuna Awardee.
The Pro Kabaddi League's ninth season received 222 million viewers overall on Star Sports, the league's official broadcaster, and millions more watched it on the streaming service Disney+ Hotstar. A total of 66 million people watched the playoffs and championship, a 32% increase from the previous year.