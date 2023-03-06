Junior World Kabaddi Championship | Team India thrash Iran in final to win title
(Twitter)
Team India put up a superlative show at the 2nd Junior World Kabaddi Championship and defeated winners from the first edition, Iran in the final of the tournament. The Indian team, which had a few familiar names from the Pro Kabaddi League, beat their rivals in a one-sided match 41-32.
The competition started on February 28 at Urmia, Iran, with India lifting the trophy on March 4. Meanwhile, this was Team India's debut in the competition, where they managed to win all their matches, and even defeated Pakistan in the semis. In the quarters, the Indian team got the better of Chinese Taipei.
As per a few reports, Iran had a 19-18 advantage at the end of the first half. But from there on the young Indian team shifted gears and went on a rampage.
India squad
Ankush Rathee (captain, left corner), Nardender Kandola (right raider), Jai Bhagwan (right raider), Manjeet Sharma (right raider), Sagar Kumar (all-rounder), Ashish Malik (left corner), Sachin (right cover), Rohit Kumar (left cover), Manu Deshwal (left raider), Abhijit Malik (right raider), Vijyant Jaglan (right cover), Yogesh Dahiya (right corner)
Congratulations team #India on winning the 2nd Junior Kabaddi World Championship.#IdhuNammaTeam | #GiveItAllMachi | #TamilThalaivas pic.twitter.com/Og27FZMZpF— Tamil Thalaivas (@tamilthalaivas) March 4, 2023