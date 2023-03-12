Women's Kabaddi League in jeopardy, International Kabaddi Federation says permission not granted to organisers
(Twitter)
In a big blow to the much-awaited Women's Kabaddi League, the International Kabaddi Federation has denied giving permission to the organisers, to go ahead with the planned tournament. It was on March 2, that Mashal Sports made the announcement that they were going organise the WKL.
Anupam Goswami, Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League had said: "Our plans for a professional women's kabaddi league are based on the success we have seen in the men's league and our commitment to grow kabaddi as a modern world-class sport from India. We will be working with our various stakeholders, including the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) and the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) to launch the women's league.
Now, the IKF secretary general Satthasivam Munisamy has said that no such permission has been given to the organisers, or the broadcasters.
"I will discuss it with our president and the board then only we can announce it," IKF secretary general Satthasivam Munisamy exclusively told IANS on Sunday. "Maybe, we can let you know about it after the board meeting," he added.
Meanwhile, Ronnie Screwvala, who already owns a men's team in the PKL, admitted he would be keen to own a women's kabaddi team, though he added that he had not received a formal communication.