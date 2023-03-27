Haryana defeat Himachal Pradesh to win Senior National Women's Kabaddi Championship 2023

In the previous nine national women's kabaddi tournaments, Haryana has placed second five times.

Priyanka, who also helped India win a gold medal in the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal, was the captain of the Haryana women's kabaddi squad.

In Mahendragarh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan each won the bronze, while Himachal Pradesh had to settle for the silver.

The two teams played closely throughout the championship, with Himachal Pradesh ahead by one point at the interval. Yet early in the second half, Haryana forced the first all-out and gained momentum, ultimately winning the 69th Senior National Women's Kabaddi Championship by seven points.

Haryana and Himachal Pradesh both won in the semifinals, but in very different ways. Haryana defeated Rajasthan 34-33, while Himachal Pradesh defeated Jharkhand 49-20. Haryana edged out Rajasthan 34-33.

At the senior kabaddi nationals, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Odisha were in Group C. They defeated Odisha to proceed to the round of 16, but they fell short against Jharkhand.

Haryana defeated Tamil Nadu 46-17 in the round of 16 before defeating Indian Railways 38-23 in the quarterfinals.