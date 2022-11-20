WATCH | India's F2 driver Jehan Daruvala involved in fatal crash during Abu Dhabi GP
Today at 11:53 AM
Indian Formula 2 driver Jehan Daruvala survived a fatal crash on Saturday, during the Sprint race of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In a video that has emerged on social media, the 24-year-old driver seemed to have lost control of his car and crashed into the barriers on the side of the track.
Indian Formula 2 driver Jehan Daruvala survived a fatal crash on Saturday, during the Sprint race of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In a video that has emerged on social media, the 24-year-old driver seemed to have lost control of his car and crashed into the barriers on the side of the track.
Not only that, he took Enzo Fittipaldi out of the track as well. The incident occurred in the first lap of the sprint race at turn 2. Luckily, both the drivers escaped unscathed, and the race was soon red-flagged. Had Daruvala finished on the podium, he had a chance to finish in the top three of the 2022 championship.
Now the Indian would be hoping that he can still participate in Sunday's race, and get himself up in the top 3 positions, just like last year.
November 19, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.