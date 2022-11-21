Jehan Daruvala finishes seventh overall, repeats career-best finish in F2 championship
Today at 3:39 PM
Jehan Daruvala, an Indian driver, finished eighth in the 2022 F2 Driver's Championships on Sunday with 126 points to his name. The 24-year-old was completely pointless at the year's last race weekend at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi.
Jehan Daruvala was fifth in the standings and very certain to finish in the top three in the championship heading into the Abu Dhabi GP, a race he won in 2021. But he crashed out of the sprint race on Saturday and came in 13th in the main event on Sunday.
At Monza, Jehan Daruvala wins the final race of his season. But with a seventh-place finish, he matched his greatest season performance to date. He had 113 points and had placed seventh in 2021 as well. Prema Racing, the team driven by Daruvala, placed fourth in the team standings with 241 points, and Dennis Hauger earned 115 points during the season.
DRIVER STANDINGS 📊— Formula 2 (@Formula2) November 20, 2022
Our final standings for the 2022 Formula 2 Championship 🏆
A huge congratulations once again to our champion, @FelipeDrugovich 👏#AbuDhabiGP #F2 pic.twitter.com/1385yOWC3G
TEAM STANDINGS 📊— Formula 2 (@Formula2) November 20, 2022
A massive congratulations to @OfficialMPteam on taking home the Teams' title 🏆#AbuDhabiGP #F2 pic.twitter.com/rwfwplj84a
