Jehan Daruvala to race for champions MP Motorsport for 2023 F2 season

Jehan will combine his F2 campaign with his Formula E role with Indian manufacturer Mahindra Racing, who announced him as their reserve driver in November. Jehan, a four-time Formula 2 winner, got his first taste of MP Motorsport machinery in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi in November last year. He was immediately on the pace, setting the second-quickest time on the second day of the three-day test, and also gelled well with the team’s mechanics and engineers.