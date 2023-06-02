Registrations open for Bharat MotoGP, tickets to be available on Bookmyshow
FairStreet Sports led Indian Grand Prix, the ‘MotoGP Bharat’, and announced much-anticipated news on the upcoming India edition of FIM World Championship Grand Prix (MotoGPTM) in 2023. It is official now that BookMyShow will partner with FairStreet Sports as the “official ticketing partner”.
India is waiting in the wings to be one of the largest followers of this motorsport in the world.
Indian promoters of MotoGPTM, FairStreet Sports, have been instrumental in curating the historic and first ever global motorcycling event of this scale and stature which is scheduled to take place at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, from September 22-24.
This strategic partnership between MotoGP Bharat and BookMyShow will enable motorsports fans across the country and the sub-continent with exclusive access to tickets, exciting offers and valuable benefits for them to live the adrenaline-fueled racing action to the fullest. Officials close to the development confirmed that the registration for tickets for the upcoming MotoGP Bharat is live now for early access and will be followed soon by sales, exclusively on BookMyShow.
Interestingly, it is also learned that the promoters of FairStreet Sports are in the advanced stages of discussions with various other partners and associates to organize this global event in a completely new perspective as a weekend destination, offering fans a memorable and exciting time.
Commenting on the news of this newly forged partnership, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO of FairStreet Sports, the India race promoters, said, “We are delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with BookMyShow as the official ticketing partner for this much awaited MotoGP event in India.
This collaboration brings together two firms with the vision of delivering an unparalleled racing experience to Indian fans. By joining forces with BookMyShow, we will offer fans a seamless and convenient 360-degree experience. Together, we are committed to create an unforgettable MotoGP journey for all our fans, ensuring lasting memories and unparalleled excitement.”