Rushab Shah ends Dubai National Sports bike Super Series with seven podiums

Rushab crashed in the first race of the last round where he was fighting for third place in the Expert class before he suffered high-side fighting with his championship rival. Later, he braved an injury in the second race, on the same day, to finish a creditable fourth overall after starting from P13, and he bulldozed his way to clinch a fine victory in his class. The winning hurrah has ‘created hunger’ in him and he is looking to return to Dubai again this year. In the 8-lap final race, the rookie clocked a best lap of 2min, 13.383sec on the 5.39Km Grand Prix track, just less than 2-sec off the pace of the fastest Super Stock Expert bike.